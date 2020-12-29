How BTS Helped Fans Get Through 2020

With their world tour cancelled, BTS channeled their energies into serving new music, social media updates, performances, and other assorted content to their fans, ARMY. It helped ARMY not only feel connected to the band themselves, but to each other, giving people things to look forward to and, crucially, ways to enjoy them together.

It’s been a year of isolation and sadness, and everything BTS did helped to alleviate that for their fans to some degree. It’s literally impossible to include everything, because they truly did SO much, but here are some of the highlights that show how BTS helped bring joy and connection to millions this year…