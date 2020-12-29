Hong Kong Protesters Who Fled by Boat Are Sentenced to Prison in China

HONG KONG — A group of Hong Kong protesters who were arrested by the mainland Chinese authorities while fleeing the city by speedboat were sentenced to prison in a mainland court on Wednesday, in the Chinese Communist Party’s latest offensive against pro-democracy activists who have sought to challenge its rule.

Eight of the protesters, who were charged with illegally crossing a boundary, were sentenced to seven months imprisonment. Two others, Tang Kai-yin and Quinn Moon, who were charged with the more serious offense of organizing the escape attempt, received three and two years, respectively.

The protesters also received fines of 10,000 to 20,000 yuan, about $1,500 to $3,000.

Two other defendants, who were juveniles at the of their arrest, pleaded guilty in a closed-door hearing and were not subsequently charged, according to a statement on Wednesday from prosecutors in the mainland city of Shenzhen, where the activists were being held. The Hong Kong police said on Wednesday that they would receive custody of two unnamed defendants from the mainland authorities.

The 12 protesters were caught in August by the Chinese Coast Guard, about 45 miles southeast of Hong Kong Island, while trying to flee to Taiwan. Many Hong Kongers who oppose Beijing have sought refuge in Taiwan in recent months, especially since June, when the central government imposed a harsh new national security law on Hong Kong that many believe has smothered the city’s prized civil liberties.