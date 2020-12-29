Here’s why EarthBound was a complete flop in the U.S.

EarthBound’s marketing campaign was just as quirky as the game, but it did not work to Nintendo’s advantage. Instead of focusing on the title’s plot, gameplay, and other mechanics, advertising for the game in the U.S. mainly revolved around toilet humor. In fact, of the U.S. taglines for EarthBound in was literally, “this game stinks,” which was giving off the impression that the game was hot garbage.

On the topic of smells, EarthBound’s marketing campaign also made extensive use of scratch and sniff tabs to try and get a hold of the teen demographic it was trying to cater to, but it backfired. Scents such as stale pizza and farts didn’t stay inside their tabs, and if a kid in the 90s brought the edition of Nintendo Power that had these tabs, the entire magazine would stink.

Thanks to the very confusing advertising, the elements that made EarthBound great were lost among the gross humor. Had Nintendo opted for a normal campaign, perhaps Earthbound would’ve had a more successful run, and the series wouldn’t be so niche today.