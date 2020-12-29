Here’s why E3 2007 is regarded as a huge disaster

When fans picture E3, the mental images include giant booths, oversized displays, and noise from more than 60,000 attendees. In 2007, the ESA tried to eliminate some of the over-the-top (and expensive) sights and sounds with a smaller event called the E3 Media & Business Summit, held in July instead of May. By scaling down the convention hall and placing the show floor in an airplane hangar, cutting attendance, and redistributing press conferences and meetings over a handful of hotels in Santa Monica, California, it hoped to focus on the big, immediate games rather than titles years away from release.

That meant attendance stayed at just 10,000 people, with only 33 exhibitors. Instead of waiting in long lines, gamers could enjoy demos much more quickly. Initially, some critics said they liked the new format: One writer, from Animation World Network, admitted that the hotel-hopping was inconvenient but enjoyed the beachside location and the more focused organization. He saw all of the changes as a sign of a “maturing” industry. Big games shown in 2007 included BioShock, Fallout 3, Resident Evil 5, Crysis, and Rock Band.