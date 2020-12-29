Here’s how you can watch Legend of Korra seasons 1-4

After Netflix announced in May that Avatar: The Last Airbender would be coming to the streamer, it was expected that the sequel series would follow close behind. This suspicion was bolstered by the fact that Netflix had already announced a live-action series adaptation of A:TLA – one sure to ignore the much-loathed M. Night Shyamalan attempt that came before. Sure enough, the streamer announced the addition of The Legend of Korra to its already huge catalog of shows, and it premiered back in August 2020. The Legend of Korra is currently still available to stream on Netflix, and is expected to remain there for the foreseeable future.

If you don’t happen to have a Netflix subscription for some reason, both The Legend of Korra and the original series are also available to stream on CBS All Access. The newer streaming platform can be accessed on its own site and through Amazon, and the cost starts at $5.99 a month with ads, and $9.99 a month commercial-free. CBS All Access is constantly adding new content, such as the new Stephen King adaptation, The Stand, and new episodes of original hits like The Good Wife spinoff, The Good Fight.

The Legend of Korra is also available to watch through the NickHits channel on Amazon Prime, running at a cost of $7.99 a month. Along with this series, the channel has many other classic cartoons available to stream as well, like Rugrats, Spongebob Squarepants, Chalk Zone, and other children’s shows and movies.