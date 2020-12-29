Hilaria or Hilary? That seems to be the question du jour as Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin recently admitted that she was born in Boston and not on the Spanish island of Mallorca and that her name is actually Hilary and not Hilaria.

This comes after many critics on the internet called her out for apparently faking her Spanish accent after some fans noticed that her accent went from Castilian Spanish to East Coast American this week. Here’s what you need to know.

Has Hilaria Baldwin Been Faking Her Spanish Accent This Entire Time?

Apparently, Hilaria’s name is actually Hilary. She was born in Boston and not in Mallorca, as she has stated in past interviews.

During television appearances, she has spoken with a pronounced Spanish accent, and on one occasion during a cooking segment she even seemingly forgot the English word for ‘cucumber.’ And now it looks like some people from her past are calling her out on this fluctuating Spanish accent of hers.

One person by the name of Leni Briscoe tweeted out on Sunday, “You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person.”

While Hilaria herself didn’t clarify who she is or why she changed her name and decided to put on a Spanish accent, she did post on Instagram, “I’ve seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture. This is something I take very seriously, and for those who are asking— I’ll reiterate my story, as I’ve done many times before. I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA. We celebrate both cultures in our home—Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised. This is very important to me. I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I’m very proud of it.”

It’s been noted that Hilaria and her family grew up in Boston and Cambridge and that her parents only moved to Spain in 2011.

Many other people started digging up info from her past and took to Twitter to write, “Hilary’s Google results say she was born to a Spanish mother and yet here we have her very American sounding mother talking about growing up in Massachusetts and Hilary’s grandfather was a college professor in the 1960s in Longmeadow,” along with, “Hi! I went to high school with her. Adulthood and fame have seeeeeriously changed her: I knew her as Hilary Hayward-Thomas, and she didn’t have a Spanish accent. Whoever she is now, she isn’t the person she was, and I’d be lying if I said that didn’t bother me.”

