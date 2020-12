The Memphis Grizzlies upset the Brooklyn Nets 116-11 in overtime, but they lost a very important member of their squad in the process.

Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant left Barclays Center in a wheelchair on Monday night after suffering an ankle injury in the second quarter. X-rays on Morant’s ankle were clear, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, though he’s set to undergo an MRI on Tuesday.