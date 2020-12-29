Google now shows all its products in one store – Latest News

In an attempt to make it easier to inform users about all its products and services, Google has now started to showcase its subscription services as well on its online store which is mostly dedicated for hardware products like Pixel phones, Nest devices and other Google gadgets. Google quietly added “Subscriptions” as a category after PixelBooks.

The new “Subscriptions” section on Google Store offers a one-stop place to buy YouTube TV, YouTube Premium, Music Premium, Google Play Pass, Google One, Nest Aware and Google Fi subscriptions. Google is providing a detailed description about each of the services on the official Google Store website itself.

The changes are already visible on the Google Store US website while the India store is yet to reflect any such changes.

Meanwhile, Google has started testing the compare feature in the Play Store that will let users compare two or more apps right within the Play Store app. The compare apps is a dedicated section which will be placed at the bottom of the Play Store listing. This will allow users to place two or more apps side-by-side and compare their features. RIght now the feature is limited only to a few media player apps under the Compare apps heading.