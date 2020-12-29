Goliath Amends Lucky Strike Property Agreement

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (FSE: B4IF) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (the “Company” or “Goliath”) is pleased to announce it has amended terms for its 100% controlled Lucky Strike property.

All future cash property payments totalling $719,313, plus $14,000,000 of minimum work commitments and a NI 43-101 technical report which would include any resources calculation of gold equivalent minerals delivered by December 31, 2027 to earn 100% of the property have been removed entirely.

In its place, the Company has issued 1,300,000 shares and 1,300,000 warrants exercisable at a price of $0.22 for a period of 60 months to immediately earn a 49% interest in the property. To earn 100%, Goliath will need to spend a minimum of $5,000,000 in drilling on or before December 31, 2029 and deliver a NI 43-101 technical report which would include any resources calculation of gold equivalent minerals by December 31, 2030. In addition, the 1% NSR buy back provision date has been moved from December 31, 2027 to December 31, 2029.

