Gigi And Bella Hadid’s Brother Anwar Hadid Refuses To Get The Covid-19 Vaccine

Gigi and Bella Hadid’s younger brother Anwar Hadid says that he won’t be getting the Covid-19 vaccine. The young model says that he ‘absolutely’ won’t be getting the vaccine while also insisting that the human body is certainly more capable “way more than we think.”

The 21-year-old made his comments when he was asked by an Instagram follower if he’s take the vaccine. It didn’t take very long for him to respond with, “Absolutely not.” When another fan asked him, “Why are you anti vax?” that’s when Anwer went into detail with his answer.

“Either I just don’t get it or I get it and god willing heal from it and get antibodies rather than do that process unnaturally, our bodies are made by the creator to do way more than we think,” he responded.

Of course, it didn’t take very long for both is fans and critics to respond to his comments. Many of them took to social media to write, “I can’t stand when people with absolutely no knowledge but a large following post about stuff like this it’s so reckless. He doesn’t seem too concerned about the other pharmaceuticals he puts in his body,” along with, “So he’s already been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, and refuses to get a vaccine that will protect him against a potentially fatal condition. I’m guessing this nobody knows more than the collective knowledge of virologists and immunologists the world over! There’s no cure for stupid!”

Another critic put it this way, “Anwar is too young to have seen the effects of polio, measles and smallpox. Worldwide vaccine programs have been so successful that the anti-vaxer mob have no idea about just how dangerous and damaging these diseases were. Their ignorance and inability ( or refusal) to educate themselves is pitiful. Let them take the consequences of their choices. Hopefully millions more intelligent and enlightened people will have the vaccine in order to slow the spread of this particular virus.”

