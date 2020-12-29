Gabrielle Union Parenting Struggles And Lessons

“‘I don’t know’ is a real answer that more people should embrace.”
Gabrielle Union is known for being honest about the joys and struggles of parenting.
In a recent interview with Parents, the 48-year-old opened up about what she’s learned during 2020.
One of the biggest lessons this year was that needing help is perfectly okay.
“It doesn’t make you a failure,” she said. “Needing help does not make you weak or vulnerable — it just means you need help like everybody else.”
During the pandemic, she and her husband – former NBA player Dwyane Wade – moved both their moms into their home, plus her niece and younger sister.
“We’re very lucky that we have a very large village,” Gabrielle said. “We all rely on each other, and we all muddle our way through. And when it gets to be too tough, we offer grace.”
Another major lesson was realizing it’s okay not to have all the answers!
“‘I don’t know’ is a real answer that more people should embrace,” she said. “It’s been very humbling.”
And the actor’s not afraid to ask for a minute for herself, even if it’s just to the bathroom.
“I can’t even front,” she joked. “I will claim a gastrointestinal issue so fast to get a little extra time.”
Thanks for always keeping it real, Gabrielle! Wishing you and your family all the best in the new year!
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!