Fugitive convicted paedophile ran through the Channel Tunnel in an attempt to evade police

Ryan Murryland, 31, was arrested in the French section of the tunnel that links Kent and the Pas de Calais on December 21

The British man who ran through the Channel Tunnel and was arrested by French police in Calais is a convicted paedophile, can reveal.

Ryan Murryland, 31, was apprehended in the French section of the tunnel that links Folkestone in Kent and Coquelles in northern France on December 21.

Murrayland, from Manchester, was jailed in 2015 for sexual activity with a child. He was on the run last year for breaching the conditions of his bail following his release from prison.

At the Detective Supt Angela Grey of Greater Manchester Police said: ‘If you have seen Murrayland or have any information about where he might be, please call us immediately. I would also urge him, if he sees this, to contact us.’

He was since arrested and has served out his sentence after being recalled to prison.

But registered sex offenders are not allowed to leave the UK without permission from the police

The paedophile was formally arrested by French Border Police at the border post in France after he apparently scaled four security fences and dodged 400 surveillance cameras before running in darkness through the tunnel.

He has been charged with two offences: entering a railway with authorisation and refusing to comply with railway regulations.

Murrayland, who refused to give his name when arrested, will appear in court in Boulogne-sur-Mer on February 1 and faces six months in jail if convicted.

The paedophile was formally arrested by French Border Police at the border post in France after he apparently scaled four security fences and dodged 400 surveillance cameras before running in darkness through the tunnel

Murrayland, who refused to give his name when arrested, will appear in court in Boulogne-sur-Mer on February 1 and faces six months in jail if convicted (file photo)

The 31-year-old may have accessed the service tunnel, which lies between the two rail tunnels and is used to evacuate passengers in the event of an incident. He may also have walked along the narrow walkways at either side of the tracks, and would have been forced to bear high temperatures, altered air pressure and roaring noise from trains travelling at 100mph

A French judicial source told : ‘The British citizen arrested inside the Channel Tunnel is Ryan Tyson Murrayland, born May 23, 1989 in Manchester.

‘He refused to give his name when he was arrested but his identity has been confirmed to us by the British police.’

The paedophile may have accessed the service tunnel, which is accessible at the UK terminal in southern England and lies between the two rail tunnels.

Murrayland, from Manchester, was jailed in 2015 for sexual activity with a child. He had been on the run from British police since October for breaching the conditions of his bail

He may also have walked along a narrow walkway on either side of the tracks in one of the the rail tunnels, which are connected to the service tunnel every 375 metres.

If he walked through the rail tunnels, he would have been forced to bear incredibly high temperatures, altered air pressure and roaring noise from 100mph trains.

Eurotunnel had warned that anyone trying to walk along the lines would be killed, with risk from both high-speed trains and potentially fatal electrical currents.

It is estimated that the disruption to traffic caused by the incident cost Eurotunnel – the Channel Tunnel operator – some £45,000 in lost revenue.

The incident has raised serious questions about border policing following Britain’s departure from the EU on January 1.

Speaking to , Tony Smith, former head of UK Border Force, said: ‘The Channel Tunnel is a critical part of our national infrastructure.

As such the security of the tunnel and of those using it is of paramount importance to both the UK and French governments.

‘It is important that both sides conduct an urgent review to determine how this incident was allowed to happen, so as to ensure that criminals and terrorists are denied any opportunity to gain access in future.’

MP Damian Collins told : I’m glad that the trespasser was caught before a nasty accident could happen, although I understand not before causing considerable disruption and loss in revenue to Eurotunnel.

‘This is a very rare incident, and I’d like to thank the British and French authorities for dealing with it so swiftly.

The paedophile may have accessed the service tunnel, which is accessible at the UK terminal in southern England and lies between the two rail tunnels (file photo)

It is only the second known incident of its kind. In 2015, Abdul Haroun (pictured) walked the length of the Channel Tunnel and was eventually granted asylum in the UK

‘It could have been a lot worse, I hope the already considerable security checks will be stepped up on both sides to prevent a reoccurrence.’

Alp Mehmet, Chairman of Migration Watch UK, said: ‘It seems our borders remain as porous as ever. This latest breach of security shows how desperate the need is for investment in immigration control. What we would all like to know is, when, exactly, are we going to take back control?’

It is only the second known incident of its kind, and happened despite massive security measures inside the undersea facility.

The Channel Tunnel is composed of three tunnels each 31 miles long bored at an average 40m below the sea bed, linking Folkestone to Coquelles in Calais.

Shuttles, Eurostar and freight trains travel at up to 100mph along the Channel Tunnel line and pose an immense danger to anyone walking in the Tunnel.

A spokesman for Eurotunnel said: ‘A person was detected inside the Channel Tunnel and taken into custody by the French Authorities.

‘As there is now a criminal procedure in place we are unable to comment further at this .’

A Sudanese migrant who walked the length of the Channel Tunnel from France in 2015 was eventually granted asylum in the UK a year later.

Abdul Haroun was initially charged with obstructing a railway under 19th-century legislation before also being held in custody.

But the 40-year-old was instead granted asylum, leading to Eurotunnel saying in a statement: ‘He not only caused significant disruption to Eurotunnel and to the many freight and passenger customers travelling at the , he also put his own life and that of others at risk.’