French Montana Quits Drinking – Unveils His BUFF New Body!!

Rapper French Montana has revealed that he has quit drinking alcohol.

The rapper and well-known partier shared the news via a recent interview with XXL.

The rapper says he been working for 20 years straight without a break — but the fast life eventually caught up with him.

FRENCH MONTANA ADDRESSES BEEF W/ YOUNG THUG

“Just collapsed, too much drinking, too many pills,” he said. “Perocet starts off as pain relief, and then it ends up being a hobby, and then it ends up being an addiction.”

He continued: “I just, you know, I just did French 2.0. And this is how I changed it. Stepped back, took two steps back, didn’t drop no music, detox from social media… And I think that was like the hardest thing I ever did in my life, to snatch myself back. So, for me to stop everything and just step back, that was like one of my biggest accomplishments. Top two, it’s after taking my mother back to Africa…So that was the day, it was November 21, last year. And since that day, I never had a drink. I just made a year.”