Former President Of Nintendo Explains Why He Rejected A Kanye West Collab

Former president and COO of Nintendo has revealed that they turned down a collaboration offer with rapper Kanye West more than once.

During the Talking Games With Reggie and Harold podcast, former president and COO of Nintendo of America Reggie Fils-Aimé spilled the tea:

“Part of it was talking about what he was up to,” he said. “He was experimenting with a piece of video game content. He wanted reactions to it. He comes out and says, ‘I want to work with Nintendo.’ We had so many different projects at Nintendo going on, the possibility of doing something with Kanye just wasn’t there, and so I had to find a way to politely decline this opportunity to work with him.”

He continued: “I told him, ‘Kanye, you don’t want to work with us because we’re tough, we’re hard. All we do is push for the very best content. We would not be the type of partner you would want to work with.’ And he looks at me and says, ‘Reggie, you’re exactly the type of partner I want because of that reason!’ It’s like, ‘Oh my gosh.'”