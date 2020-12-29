Flipkart quiz December 30, 2020: Get answers to these five questions to win gifts, discount coupons and Flipkart Super coins – Latest News

Flipkart is back with another edition of its daily quiz. The daily trivia is live on the mobile app of Flipkart under the Games zone. For those unaware, the quiz start daily at 12am and continues till 12pm. It offers participants a chance to win gifts, discount coupons and Flipkart Super Coins by answering five questions.
Flipkart quiz usually comprises of five questions based on current events. To win the above mentioned prizes, a participant must answer all questions correctly.
Here are five questions of today’s quiz along with their respective answers that can help you win gifts and discount vouchers.
- Which of these is not the name of a team which participates in Ranji trophy?
Army
- Who is the current head coach and chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team?
Misbah-Ul-Haq
- The Monkeygate scandal in 2008 took place during a test between India and which team?
Australia
- Part of India’s 2007 T20 World Cup, Joginder Sharma was appointed as a police officer in
Haryana
- With 56 matches, who holds the Indian record of being the fastest to 100 wickets in ODIs?
Mohammed Shami
