First look at Superman and Lois has fans flipping out

While a lot of fans didn’t like what they saw in the Superman and Lois trailer, some actually did. “Short and effective. Definitely the Superman I love, not that broody Dr. Manhattan 2 from the snyder films. This is what Superman is,” said a user with the handle @Siothemememan. Still, to demonstrate that not many fans shared that opinion, user BrosephSZN agreed, in part: “Indeed, Superman is a low budget nothing character played by TV actors in a show made by the CW.” The user elaborated, saying Superman as a character is “doomed” if people think what they saw in the teaser clip was good, and that Batman fans would be in an “uproar” if they made a similar show with the Dark Knight, “and rightfully so.”

Other users expressed cautious optimism, despite voicing their misgivings. “Darn. I might have to watch this one despite not being happy with the way the current CW shows have framed their super heroes,” said user David Hayes. Another user, with the handle @MJ_Parks, echoed his sentiments and pointed out that Superman and Lois would likely be “the highest budget CW show,” in addition to making use of the same visual effects crew titles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Hopefully this along with Stargirl (great show) is a new age for CW.”

Many fans with a negative reaction expressed their displeasure at the teaser in juxtaposition with the recent cancelation of Supergirl, declaring her the “superior Kryptonian.”