First case of South African coronavirus strain detected in Australia in Queensland returned traveller

An overseas traveller who arrived in Queensland has tested positive for a “more contagious” South African variant of the coronavirus .

The woman tested positive while in hotel quarantine when she arrived in Queensland on December 22 and was immediately transferred to hospital for monitoring.

She is believed to be the first detected case of the overseas strain in Australia.

The new strain is believed to be more contagious than the existing COVID-19 virus.

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said there is no risk to the public from the positive case but the new strain being detected showed the importance of the state’s mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine.

“This will be the first positive case of the South African variant in Australia,” Ms D’Ath said.

“We have seen other jurisdictions record a UK variant, but this is the first the South African one has been identified in Australia.

“It is important people continue to get tested if they experience any symptoms at all.”

Today Queensland reported two new COVID-19 cases, both from returned overseas travellers.

Today’s confirmed cases are not linked to the woman’s positive result for the new COVID-19 strain.

Viral fragments were also detected in treatment plants in five Greater Brisbane testing facilities, but it cannot be confirmed if these are from previously detected cases or new developing cases.

The facilities are located at Victoria Point, Oxley Creek, Goodna, Fairfield and Redcliffe.