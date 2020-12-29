File comments against new crypto FinCEN rule, Coin Center leader urges By Cointelegraph

File comments against new crypto FinCEN rule, Coin Center leader urges
With the two-week commentary period winding down, Jerry Brito, executive director of non-profit crypto policy advocate group Coin Center, says comments could make a difference in the ultimate outcome of the self-custodied wallet ruling recently proposed by the U.S. Treasury.
“Coin Center is working with folks in Congress to get some letters sent to Secretary Mnuchin requesting an extension to the rushed comment period,” Brito said in a Dec. 28 tweet, adding:
