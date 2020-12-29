Fans Found Evidence Tori Deal is Dating Fessy Shafaat After Jordan Wiseley Breakup

Fans of MTV’s The Challenge know all about Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley. The two stars got engaged on the show, and it seemed like they were destined to be together forever. Unfortunately, they decided to part ways in 2020, but their decision seems amicable.

Now, it looks like Deal is moving all the way to the opposite coast after the split. And she might have a new man by her side. Here’s why some fans think Deal is now seeing fellow Challenge contestant Fessy Shafaat.

Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal from MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ called off their engagement

Deal is a fan favorite from The Challenge. She entered the game with a boyfriend on Dirty 30, but she fell hard and fast for Wiseley. The two teamed up midway through the season and ran the final together — and after that, the rest was history. While Deal was accused of cheating on her boyfriend with Wiseley, it all worked out for Deal and Wiseley in the end.

Wiseley then got down on one knee for Deal after winning an elimination during War of the Worlds 2. Deal, of course, gleefully said yes — and the couple couldn’t have been happier to plan to tie the knot.

Unfortunately, 2020 was the couple’s undoing. “I thought I knew love when Jordan and I were together, but there is a different kind of love that two people feel when they decide it’s time to experience life apart,” Deal posted to Instagram on Nov. 27. “Even though Jordan and I are going to be moving forward in separate ways, our love, support, and connection with one another only grows stronger and deeper.”

Deal was allegedly spotted with Fessy Shafaat

It looks like Deal is totally moving on, as she announced to her podcast that she’s moving to the opposite coast. But it seems she also might be ready to date again as well. According to Reddit fans, Deal and Shafaat were spotted vacationing together in Turks and Caicos.

It doesn’t look like Deal or Shafaat are confirming any romance rumors, but fans are wondering what’s really going on.

“I’ve heard whispers that there was cheating involved,” one Reddit fan commented.

“She may have moved on mentally and emotionally a long time before her and Jordan actually broke up,” another fan pointed out. “She might have started crushing on Fessy at the challenge a house. Her and Jordan might have even broken up a while before they posted about it on Instagram. We don’t know.”

“Yes, and he did an [Instagram] Live and she was singing,” another pointed out. “Someone asked, ‘Is that Tori?’ and he shut off Live.”

Shafaat also recently split from his girlfriend

It looks like Shafaat is quite single, so perhaps the rumors regarding a romance with Deal could have some truth to them. The Challenge competitor reportedly split from Big Brother competitor Haleigh Broucher in July 2020 after two years of dating.

While the two appeared to be going strong in their relationship, Broucher was the one to break the news via social media. She noted she and Shafaat wanted to focus on themselves, and their relationship was no longer sustainable.

“This was not an easy decision, and we have truly tried every possible thing we could to continue in this relationship,” she wrote to Twitter.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens between Shafaat and Deal. Perhaps they get flirty during their time on Double Agents. Only time will tell.

