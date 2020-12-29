Fans are divided over this Cobra Kai character’s return

A whole season without Kyler and you’d be within your rights to wonder where exactly he might fit into Cobra Kai‘s evolving dynamic. For fans who are against the idea of seeing Kyler back on the series, the logic boils down to something very simple: Both the show and the characters have moved past this guy. On reddit, user WhoStoleMyBicycle writes, “There’s just no reason to bring him back. He and Yasmine were the season 1 bullies but the show has evolved way beyond what they brought to the table. They served their purpose and don’t need to be brought back.”

That is a fair point. After all, it’s not like we don’t have bullies on the show. We’ve got John Kreese’s Cobra Kai. Both Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) and Tory (Peyton List) have done plenty of heavy lifting on the bullying end of things. Hawk terrorizes his friend Demetri (Gianni Decenzo) and Tory scars Sam. Even the supposedly good Miyagi-Do Karate has Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan), who broke Miguel’s spine with a cheap shot. Do we even need “bullies” in the traditional sense? Fraggin_Wagon on Reddit writes of Kyler, “I’d like to see him come back just to get his ass kicked every episode. The main characters can each get a turn.” That doesn’t really make any narrative sense, but, then again, is there a version where Kyler’s return does?

“He’s a non entity now and has no relevance,” writes Rattwap. “After be backed down at the beach, he lost all meaning that he had and the show has moved on to other things.” And that’s really what all this boils down to — since Kyler’s been soundly defeated, does it, perhaps, make sense to bring him back for some kind of redemption arc? Let’s talk about the counter argument for why Kyler (and the rest of the bullies) do make sense in Cobra Kai season 3.