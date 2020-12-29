FanDuel Picks Week 17: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football cash games

Welcome to Week 17, the wild west of the NFL regular season. Some season-long leagues out there are contesting their championships this week, but most concluded in Week 16. In the NFL, some teams are more concerned about resting players than what happens in our DFS contests, believe it or not. But we’re here with FanDuel cash game picks one final time this season.
It’s been fun leading you through this unprecedented NFL season, and a few of our favorites have made it into the lineup once more with Justin Herbert and Derrick Henry leading the way. Somehow, Cole Kmet makes the lineup again, too. Hopefully, it all comes together for one final time above the cash line.
This lineup is for the Sunday main slate in FanDuel cash games.
The Chargers have nothing to play for in this game, but if anything that means they’ll let their rookie quarterback sling the ball around the yard even more than normal to pad his rookie record stats. Since the Chiefs have the No. 1 seed locked up, Herbert should be facing backups for at least a good chunk of the game.
The Titans need to win this game, Derrick Henry needs 223 rushing yards to reach 2,000, and the Texans have a bad run defense. That’s not a guarantee of anything, but it’s about as close as you’re getting in Week 17, making Henry an obvious cash game play.
The Dolphins are in a win-and-in situation for the playoffs, and Gaskin returned from the COVID-19 list with 19 touches in Week 16. He should approach the 20-touch mark again against a Buffalo team with a lot less to play for. Miami will have to lean on its running game after choosing to go back to Tua Tagovailoa as its starter.
Guyton should be the main beneficiary of Herbert’s likelihood of chucking the ball over the place in Week 17. Keenan Allen (hamstring) is dinged up, and there’s not much motivation for Los Angeles to use him too much. That should leave the young, deep threat Guyton to make plays down the field all day long against a reserve secondary.
Jeudy took some heat for his drops in Week 16, and he acknowledged that it can’t happen again. But here’s the thing that was missed: Jeudy received 15 targets last week. That’s a crazy number of targets for a player now priced at only $5.1K. Even seven targets would make Jeudy a potential value this week.
Yes, we’re playing both Tennessee’s top receiver and top running back in a cash lineup. There’ll be plenty to go around against a bad Houston defense with way less motivation than the Titans have. Brown remains one of the NFL’s most dangerous players after the catch, and he and Henry should wear down the Texans together.
If the Bears win against Green Bay, they’ll be in the playoffs. This isn’t some amazing matchup for Kmet, but he’s been a relatively consistent source of targets in recent weeks despite Jimmy Graham stealing the touchdowns. Kmet has averaged nearly six targets per game over his past four, and that’s plenty to make him a value at TE at this price point.
Dallas needs a win Sunday at 1 p.m. ET to keep its playoff hopes alive, and Elliott could be the key to making that happen. He’s coming off his best game in a while and faces a bottom-half run defense in the Giants. Maybe it took a good Tony Pollard game to motivate Elliott, but whatever the reason, use him while he’s hot.
One of the best defenses in the league playing in a must-win game against the team that just secured the No. 1 pick in next April’s draft? Sign me up, and quickly. Don’t be scared away by Indy’s top defense price on the slate. It’s well deserved and still has room for a huge point total that makes playing the Colts very worth it.