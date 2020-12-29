EU’s Barnier says Brexit trade deal brings stability By

© . FILE PHOTO: European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier attends a meeting of the COREPER in Brussels
PARIS () – European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday the trade deal struck with Britain was a relief and provided stability for people and companies.
“We’ve delivered an orderly Brexit,” Barnier told Franceinfo radio. The last-gasp deal clinched a week before the year-end deadline brought “a little stability,” he added.
Barnier said there were still some elements to define in the EU’s future relationship with Britain, including on foreign policy cooperation.
