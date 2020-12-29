Empty Nightingale hospitals are quietly dismantled ‘because there aren’t enough staff to run them’

Nightingale hospitals are being quietly taken apart as medics warn there are too few doctors and nurses to keep the make-shift facilities open.

Health bosses have already started stripping London’s site of its 4,000 beds, ventilators and even signs directing ambulances to wards.

An eye-watering £220million was splashed on seven Nightingales across England amid fears that hospitals would be overwhelmed by Covid patients during the darkest days of the spring. Officials also constructed 19 temporary field hospitals in Wales, while Scotland and Northern Ireland opened one each.

But many of the mothballed sites have stood empty for months, despite ministers hailing them as a ‘solution’ to the Covid crisis when they were first opened to huge fan-fare. Sunderland’s make-shift facility, which hasn’t been used at all during the pandemic, remains closed.

Exeter’s hospital is the only one treating Covid patients. Manchester’s is open for ‘non-Covid care’, while locations in Bristol and Harrogate are operated as ‘specialist diagnostics centres’ or for ‘local services’. Health chiefs have already revealed that some will eventually be turned into vaccination centres.

And some of the Nightingales – including the flagship unit at London’s ExCeL centre which was opened by Prince Charles – are being dismantled, with unused beds being sent to other struggling hospitals across the capital. Nine temporary sites created in Wales have already closed, including the 2,000-bed facility inside Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Intensive care doctors today accused ministers of ignoring warnings staffing was already ‘wafer thin’ in intensive care before splurging on the extra capacity, with little regard as to how they would be run. Labour MPs have called the Nightingales a ‘total waste of resources and money’.

Doctors have warned there is ‘no staff for them to run as they were originally intended’, with Downing St originally hoping that they would be used as mini intensive care units. Dr Nick Scriven, ex-president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said: ‘They could play a role if used as rehabilitation units for those recovering but, again, where do we find the specialist staff? The NHS simply does not have the capacity to spare anyone.’

It comes as figures revealed that Covid hospitalisations in England have surged past the peak of the first wave and NHS England’s boss warned the health service was ‘back in the eye of the storm’. Official data shows 20,426 beds were occupied by patients who had tested positive for coronavirus as of 8am on Monday in England, up from 17,700 a week ago and above the 18,974 recorded on April 12.

Nurses and doctors set alarm bells ringing today with warnings wards are filling up with Covid-19 patients, as they called on Britons to avoid celebrating the New Year outside their household to curb the spread of the virus.

It comes amid fears England could be plunged into ‘Tier Five’ restrictions within days in a desperate attempt to stop the spread of a mutant strain. Scientists guiding the Government through the pandemic are said to have advised Boris Johnson to impose tougher measures than those in November’s lockdown – with secondary schools shut.

Although it is unclear if the new measures will be called ‘Tier Five’, SAGE is understood to have warned the Prime Minister that they must be tougher than the Tier Four restrictions currently in place for 24million people in London, the South East and East.

And one of the Government’s top scientific advisers today warned that national restrictions must be imposed to prevent a ‘catastrophe’ between now and February. Professor Andrew Hayward, an epidemiologist at University College London and member of SAGE, called on No10 to act early.

LONDON: The 4,000-bed Nightingale hospital stands empty, amid surging coronavirus cases and hospital admissions across the country. NHS England figures reveal England has more Covid-19 patients in hospital now than during the first wave of the pandemic in March and April

HARROGATE: Of all the Nightingales in England, only Exeter’s is being used to treat Covid-19 patients after the area’s NHS said it was being overwhelmed. Harrogate’s is being used as ‘specialist diagnostics centres’

SUNDERLAND: A general view of the Nightingale hospital in Sunderland today, with just a handful of cars parked outside. It has never been used and remains on standby

GLASGOW: The NHS Louisa Jordan is a temporary emergency critical care hospital created to deal with the extra pressure of Covid in Scotland. The site, located within the SEC Centre in Glasgow, has been used to treat patients without the virus since July

CARDIFF: Builders construct the new 400-bed surge facility at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff

LONDON: Partitions are pictured stocked at the ExCeL centre in London yesterday, after it emerged that the Nightingale hospital is being taken apart. Ministers splashed £220million on the hospitals at the start of the pandemic

LONDON: Partitions stored at the ExCeL centre which had previously been turned into a hospital to support the NHS during the crisis. They were opened to much fan-fare and said to be the solution to overwhelmed health services. Pictured yesterday

LONDON: Chairs are pictured yesterday stacked at the NHS Nightingale hospital in London, after it emerged its beds have been removed

The Health Secretary Matt Hancock splashed more than £220million on the seven Nightingales in England. He is pictured above at the opening of London’s 4,000-bed Nightingale in April

Department of Health statistics show 18,227 Covid-infected patients were being cared for in hospitals across the nation on Christmas Eve – a 15 per cent rise in a week. Top officials say the highly infectious strain spreading rapidly across the country is to blame. For comparison, April 12 was the busiest day of the pandemic so far for hospitals in England, when 18,974 patients were occupying beds

How the NHS Nightingale hospitals were opened then put on standby NHS Nightingale Hospital London Announced: March

Opened: April 3 (by Prince Charles)

Closed: May 15 NHS Nightingale Hospital Birmingham Announced: March 27

Opened: April 16 (by Prince William)

Down to standby: May 5 NHS Nightingale Hospital North West Announced: March 27

Opened: April 17 (by Duchess of Cornwall)

Closed: June 5

Back on standby: October 12 NHS Nightingale Hospital Yorkshire and the Humber Announced: April 3

Opened: April 21 (by Captain Tom Moore)

Radiology outpatient clinic: June 4

Back on standby: October 12 NHS Nightingale Hospital North East Announced: April 10

Opened: May 5 (by Matt Hancock)

Back on standby: October 12 NHS Nightingale Hospital Bristol Announced: April 3

Opened: April 27 (by Matt Hancock & Prince Edward)

Down to standby: July 6 NHS Nightingale Hospital Exeter Announced: April 10

Opened in standby: July 8

First Covid patients: November 26

In other coronavirus news:

The Cabinet is split over schools re-opening with the Health Secretary backing calls for them to stay shut just days before classes are due to resume;

Eight care home workers are hospitalised in Germany after receiving an over-dose of the Covid-19 vaccine;

Regulators confirm that vials of the Pfizer jab contain 2.5 extra doses each, meaning thousands more could be vaccinated with the same delivery;

Christmas earnings in pubs, bars and restaurants fall by 80 per cent compared to last year;

‘Healthy’ man, 56, who caught coronavirus is forced to have half his leg amputated after he developed a blood clot and his foot turned black;

Overdosing on a common antibiotic amid the pandemic could be fueling the rise of super-gonorrhea, World Health Organization warns;

China jails a journalist for daring to tell the truth about the pandemic in the country;

Spain says it will keep a register of those who refuse the Covid-19 vaccine and share it with other EU members.

The Nightingale hospitals were hurriedly put up amid warnings hospitals could be overwhelmed by Covid admissions in the spring, but many have stood empty for months.

Department of Health figures reveal only 57 Covid-19 patients were admitted to NHS Nightingale London over the 43 days it was open from April.

NHS Nightingale Birmingham – opened by Prince William – treated 11 Covid-19 patients since it opened, despite having capacity for 500.

And Sunderland’s – which was opened by the Countess of Wessex and TV stars Ant and Dec – is yet to treat any Covid-19 patients. It has 460 beds.

Of all the Nightingales in England, only Exeter’s is being used to treat Covid-19 patients after the area’s NHS said it was being overwhelmed.

Manchester’s is treating non-Covid patients, Harrogate’s and Exeter’s are being used as ‘specialist diagnostics centres’ and Bristol’s for ‘local NHS services’.

In Wales ministers spent £166million putting up 17 field hospitals during the first wave.

But by June only one had treated Covid-19 patients and in September nine were de-commissioned, at yet more expense to the public purse.

One Nightingale hospital was put up in Belfast, Northern Ireland, but at the start of December it had just 12 Covid-19 patients in its ICU and a further 13 recovering. There were reports of plans to close down the emergency hospital.

In Scotland more than £70million was spent on an extra hospital – NHS Louisa Jordan – with capacity for 1,000 beds. But the added capacity is yet to be required for Covid-19 patients.

LONDON: Nightingales were hailed as the solution to the Covid-19 crisis when they were opened to much fan-fare during the first months of the pandemic to buffer over-whelmed hospitals. Prince Charles opened the London Nightingale, pictured

LONDON: The ExCeL Centre (pictured last week) has confirmed that 90 per cent of the hospital has already been removed. Pictured above is the outside of the Nightingale hospital

MANCHESTER: The NHS Nightingale Hospital North West in Manchester (pictured in October) is now open for ‘non-Covid care’

SUNDERLAND: Two members of staff are pictured sitting at a table inside the unused Nightingale in Sunderland today

CARDIFF: In Wales as many as 17 field hospitals were set up at a cost of £166million, but nine have since being closed. Above is the Dragon’s Heart Hospital at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, ready to accept patients in April

GLASGOW: Scotland opened a Louisa Jordan hospital to help take the pressure off overwhelmed hospitals. It is pictured above today, with fences placed in front of it

GLASGOW: And this is the back of the emergency hospital today, where no ambulances are visible

HARROGATE:

Top Tory demands SAGE show the evidence behind calls to shut schools A senior Tory today demanded Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance publish the data being used to pressure Boris Johnson into shutting schools until February amid warnings a third national lockdown would spark an ‘epidemic of educational poverty’ in Britain. Robert Halfon, chair of the Education Select Committee, has questioned whether the new strain of Covid-19 has as much of an impact as has been reported despite it being used to condemn millions of children to ‘sub-standard’ online classes. Speaking to Good Morning Britain today, he said: ‘We haven’t had the advice from the chief medical officer and the chief science officer, previously they were saying and again that the risks to Covid for children were low and that there were marginal transmission rates.’ He added: ‘I asked a very senior public health England official only just before Christmas whether or not this new variant made a difference and he said there was no evidence for that. So what we need to do is hear from the chief medical officer and chief science officer what exactly is the scientific evidence, because at the moment we don’t know for sure.’ Although their most recent advice to the PM has not been published, SAGE scientists said last week they believe the mutated Kent strain of coronavirus is 54% more infectious and spreads more easily among children, based on the increased proportion of coronavirus cases among under-18s during the November lockdown when shops, leisure centres, pubs and restaurants were closed – but schools remained open. A SAGE mathematical model predicting the spread of the new strain has also warned that Tier 4 restrictions will not be enough to stop the spread of the new variant – and the ‘R’ number below 1 – without also closing schools and universities. Mr Halfon added: ‘Already pupils in some years are something like 15 to 22-months behind than they should be, and whilst we have a vaccine for the coronavirus we don’t have a vaccination if we destroy people’s life chances’. He added: ‘I don’t want to have an epidemic of educational poverty endemic in our country.’ The Prime Minister is under mounting pressure from his split cabinet, teachers and unions to shut schools through January despite parents’ desperate pleas not to ‘cruelly’ rob their children of a classroom education after a year of immense disruption. Mr Johnson is considering consigning millions of children to more ‘inadequate’ online learning that the head of Ofsted believes sets back children ‘years’, particularly those from working class backgrounds. Experts say that months at home during the first lockdown saw many youngsters regress academically, socially and developmentally. The SAGE warning is said to have spooked Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove who are both said to have suggested to the PM yesterday that the reopening of schools might have to be delayed as daily infections hit 40,000, according to The Times.

Dr Samantha Batt-Rawden, an intensive care medic and president of the Doctors’ Association UK, has accused ministers of failing to listen to NHS staff who said there were too few doctors and nurses to run the extra hospitals.

‘As a doctor who volunteered for the Nightingale I can’t tell you how much effort went into it,’ she tweeted. ‘But ICU staff are wafer thin on the ground.’

‘We had warned of a staffing crisis in ICU before the pandemic. The Government’s didn’t listen.’

The Nightingales were billed as the solution to stopping hospitals becoming overwhelmed – by providing extra capacity for patients.

But they are being shuttered as Covid-19 hospitalisations surge past the peak of the first wave, and amid mounting warnings from NHS trusts that they are struggling to cope.

Professor Steve Hams, chief nurse at Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, told BBC Breakfast today his trust already has 200 Covid-19 patients on its wards – more than triple the 60 they had in April.

‘We have seen that exponential rise. We truly are in the eye of the storm at the moment,’ he said. ‘It has probably been one of the most challenging times of my 25-year nursing career but one that I am most proud of.’

‘In many ways in the first wave in April we didn’t entirely know what to expect and now we kind of do but this virus seems to be one step ahead of us every .

‘When we get little gains and little wins it’s a real boost for our colleagues. We felt during April that there would be an end to this but actually we’re now seeing a third peak so trying to keep our colleagues and our teams going through this is just incredibly difficult.

‘I think it is fair to say that I – like many of our colleagues across the country – am becoming increasingly exhausted.’

NHS chief Sir Simon Stevens has described 2020 as the ‘toughest year’ the health service has ever faced – but also shared optimism that the situation would improve by spring, with 22million Britons potentially vaccinated.

He said: ‘Many of us will have lost family, friends, colleagues and, at a of year when we would normally be celebrating, a lot of people are understandably feeling anxious, frustrated and tired.

‘And now, again, we are back in the eye of the storm with a second wave of coronavirus sweeping Europe and, indeed, this country.’

A senior doctor at the largest hospital in Wales has warned they are facing ‘massive’ numbers of Covid-19 patients despite already being ‘stretched to the limit’.

Dr Andrew Lansdown, whose hormone treatment ward has been handed over to Covid-19 patients at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, said admissions had become ‘relentless’ in the past week or two, and that they are under ‘extreme pressure’.

‘My ward has recently turned into a coronavirus ward to make way for these patients and on the weekend (we had) to tweet for extra help because of the impact of that,’ he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

‘It’s not just the new variant, which seems to be spreading faster, you’ve also got the usual winter pressures at the hospital as well as staff themselves who are ill, self-isolating.’

He warned it was ‘necessary’ to call on medical students and volunteers for help.

‘These are unprecedented times,’ he added.

‘It’s not the first we’ve called on medical students to help. Certainly back in the first wave we used medical students and some people recently said it was a fantastic move, showing they are doctors in the making rather than doctors in waiting.

Two-thirds of England ‘could be living under Tier Four restrictions by the end of the week’ Some two-thirds of England including swathes of the Midlands and the North could be plunged into Tier 4 restrictions this week, it has been suggested. Millions more could face the harshest curbs on daily life – with gyms and non-essential shops forced to close – amid mounting concern over the spread of a mutant coronavirus strain thought to be at least 50 per cent more infectious. Covid-19 hospital admissions – a canary in a coalmine for tougher restrictions and hospitals becoming overwhelmed – are now rising in every region. A third national lockdown in January and ‘Tier 5’ restrictions, which would close schools and universities, are also thought to be on the cards, although an expansion of Tier 4 first is said to be more likely. It comes as a scientific adviser to the Government said England must be plunged into a third national lockdown to prevent a ‘catastrophe’ between now and February. Professor Andrew Hayward, an epidemiologist at University College London and member of SAGE, warned the country was entering a ‘very dangerous new phase of the pandemic’. He called for Number 10 to ‘learn the lessons’ of earlier waves, when the Government was criticised for being too slow to lock down, and act early this . London, the South East and the East of England are already under Tier 4, significantly curbing the daily lives of around 24million people. But more regions and local authorities are feared to be set to join them after No10’s top scientists admitted the current tiers cannot control the spread of the highly-contagious mutation that officials believe is to blame for rapidly spiralling cases. More than 41,000 Covid cases were reported yesterday, in the highest daily toll since the pandemic began and the number of infected patients in English hospital with the virus has surpassed levels seen during the darkest days in April.

‘It’s really helped medical students and it’s pulled staff together. We were so thankful for the offers of support and anyone who followed it would see that within hours we were able to close that tweet because of the response we had, which was overwhelming.

‘I think that shows that during these times, people are pulling together and willing to help and that really helped with the staffing problem on the weekend.’

It comes amid warnings the UK could be plunged into far tighter coronavirus restrictions in the new year in order to curb the spread of the virus.

Professor Andrew Hayward, a member of SAGE advisory group NERVTAG (New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group) and infectious diseases expert at University College London, warned today that the country was heading for disaster in 2021 without swift action.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: ‘I think we are entering a very dangerous new phase of the pandemic and we’re going to need decisive, early, national action to prevent a catastrophe in January and February.

‘A 50 per cent increase in transmissibility means that the previous levels of restrictions that worked before won’t work now, and so Tier 4 restrictions are likely to be necessary or even higher than that.

‘I think we’re really looking at a situation where we’re moving into near lockdown, but we’ve got to learn the lessons from the first lockdown.’

Professor Hayward said the rise in cases was ‘very largely driven’ by the new, more infectious variant of coronavirus, and suggested that allowing pupils to return to schools would mean stricter restrictions in other areas of society.

‘We’ve had control measures that were previously controlling the old variant are not enough for this variant,’ he said. ‘And so if we want to control the new variant we are going to need much tighter restrictions.’

He added that he thought schools would have to return ‘maybe a little bit later’ but that it would mean ‘we’re going to have to have increased, strict restrictions in other areas of society to pay for that’.

‘We need to be more or less in a similar sort of messages of stay at home unless you really, really have to, so there’s that combined with incentivisation of testing, incentivisation of isolation – those sorts of things that will carry us through the next few months while we get as many people as possible vaccinated.’

Amid warnings over shortages of doctors and nurses, NHS bosses have said their staff must start receiving the vaccine urgently because so many are off sick.

The Nightingales built to help fight the Covid-19 crisis were hailed at the start of the pandemic as a solution to the growing crisis in hospital capacity across the country.

But many are lying empty as doctors and nurses plead with their hospitals to vaccinate them after being told they must wait until early next year because they are a lower priority than the over-80s and those in care homes.

Huge numbers of NHS staff are currently self-isolating or sick, with the most recent figures suggesting around 85,000 were off sick, with just 32,000 of those off or self-isolating for Covid-related reasons.

The total number of patients in hospital with the virus is likely to exceed the peak from the first wave, with 21,286 coronavirus patients being treated on December 22 – the most recent day data is available for. In comparison, the figure on April 12 was 21,683

Some hospitals have hundreds of staff not at work at the moment, while others are allegedly asking them to give up pre-booked Christmas holidays or offer cash incentives to volunteers.

Senior members of the Royal Family including Prince Charles, Camilla and Prince William remotely opened three of the hospitals to great fanfare in April, while Captain Tom Moore cut the virtual red tape on another.

But they have hardly been used, and concerns are now mounting over whether they ever will be – with doctors warning there are not enough staff as it is, and therefore insufficient numbers for the hospitals if they reopen.

There are also questions over why they cannot open after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the new variant of Covid-19 could overwhelm the NHS thanks to it being up to 70 per cent more transmissible than previous strains.

The Government has continually pushed a narrative that the NHS must be protected throughout the pandemic, with doctors saying there were more than 100,000 unfilled staff vacancies before the crisis even began. Labour have claimed that the NHS is now ‘trying to cope on the back of years of Tory cutbacks and understaffing’.

There have even been calls to employ some of the 90,000 student nurses and teaching staff across 84 university nursing departments in Britain to work at the Nightingale hospitals and help fill in the gap.

Labour MP Khalid Mahmood added that the Nightingales were a ‘total waste of resources and money’, while one doctor said they must be ‘put to good use before someone starts mentioning expensive white elephants’.

It comes as new analysis revealed a third of major hospital trusts in England currently have more Covid-19 patients than at the peak of the first wave of the virus – with the figure rising to more than half in the East and South West.