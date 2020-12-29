Emma Roberts Gives Birth To A Nine Pound Baby Boy!

Emma Roberts has given birth to a nine-pound-baby boy. The couple named their son Rhodes and he was born on Sunday, December 27, 2020. Fans were stunned to learn that Rhodes was such a big baby. Though Emma’s baby bump was rather large, she didn’t seem to gain weight in other places, such as her arms, legs, or face.

Emma knew she was having a boy and she shared that news with the world. Though she never revealed her actual due date, it was expected that the baby would be born sometime in December but it was unclear when. Emma and Rhodes are reportedly in good health and are doing well.

Emma Robert Shows Off Her Baby Bump In These Profile Photos »

Garrett and Emma haven’t made a formal announcement on their social media pages, but it is likely they will release a statement soon. Rhodes is the first child for Emma and Garrett.

Emma has looked glamorous throughout her entire pregnancy and she made headlines for her feminine maternity style. While some celebrities thrive on photographing themselves in string bikinis while pregnant, Emma wore romantic, flowy gowns with classic cardigans. She also covered Cosmopolitan magazine while pregnant — a first in the magazine’s history.

See Charlie Hunnam, Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, And Garrett Hedlund Try To Take Down A Drug Lord In First ‘Triple Frontier’ Trailer »

Though Emma was photographed frequently, she did keep details regarding her pregnancy a secret. Emma first went public with news of her pregnancy when she was five months pregnant. It seemed Emma really wanted to keep the details of her pregnancy between her close family and even made headlines when she spoke to Jimmy Fallon and revealed she blocked her mother for telling people on Instagram that Emma was pregnant!

You may see a report about Emma Roberts‘ and Garrett Hedlund‘s new baby from TMZ below.

After Chrissy Teigen’s Miscarriage, Some Are Asking When You Should Announce A Pregnancy On Social Media »

Emma Roberts Gives Birth to Baby Boy https://t.co/dYPkTFnpyG — TMZ (@TMZ) December 29, 2020

udle jSocial media is flooding Emma’s and Garrett’s social media pages with blessings and congratulatory messages. Many can’t wait to see a photo of their new bCongratulations to Emma and Garrett on the birth of their new son, Rhodes.

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. She enjoys writing about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will be met with legal action by the writer.

Advertisement



Post Views:

0