Elvis Presley Was So Controlling He Banned Priscilla From Eating 1 Dish At Graceland

Elvis Presley might be rock and roll’s greatest icon, but in recent years, a number of interesting stories have emerged regarding the music legend. From his very particular preferences about his hair color and style to his favorite pastimes, Presley has caused more than a few fans to raise their eyebrows.

Priscilla and Elvis Presley | Bettmann/Getty Images

The most pervasive and scandalous stories about Presley’s private life are rumors about his relationship with Priscilla Presley. According to one report, Elvis was so controlling of his wife’s habits that he even banned her from eating one particular food.

Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley first met in Germany

Elvis first met Priscilla (then Priscilla Beaulieu) when she was only 14 years old. At the time, Presley was serving in the Army and was stationed overseas at a German base.

Sparks flew immediately between the two, and they began dating, much to the consternation of Priscilla Presley’s parents — and the fact that Elvis Presley was 24 years old to his young girlfriend’s 14 years of age. According to some reports, Presley felt as though his girlfriend’s young age worked to his advantage, as some claim that the music icon wanted to “train” her in order to fit his standards.

In 1963, Priscilla moved to Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, where she began living with the rock and roll star. They tied the knot in 1967 and welcomed their daughter only nine months after their quickie Las Vegas wedding.

Unfortunately, the marriage didn’t solidify their already shaky relationship.

What food did Elvis Presley ban Priscilla Presley from eating at Graceland?

While many believe that Elvis and Priscilla were very much in love, there were some serious problems in the marriage. Priscilla later revealed that her husband liked to control what she did, and had very strict guidelines as to how he expected her to behave. He never wanted to see her without her makeup and hair fully done, and only liked for her to wear the latest fashions.

Presley reportedly liked to maintain strict control when it came to his home and the food that his chefs served on a daily basis. In fact, according to a report by All That’s Interesting, Presley hated fish so much that not only did he bar it from the menu in Graceland, but he told Priscilla that she wasn’t allowed to eat fish of any sort.

When did Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley get divorced?

RELATED: Priscilla Presley Knew Something Was Wrong Before Elvis Presley Died—‘He Was Dealing With a Lot of Issues’

Rules and regulations that strict can take a toll on even the most healthy relationship, and Elvis and Priscilla were no exception. Eventually, their marriage devolved past the point of no return, and in 1973, the two split up, ultimately divorcing.

Still, they remained good friends even after they divorced, with Priscilla admitting that they even talked daily in the wake of their divorce. It seems that for the King of Rock and Roll and his ex-wife, divorce actually improved their relationship.

Elvis died in 1977, of a sudden heart attack. His death shocked the world, and especially those closest to him.

Priscilla stepped up and was able to handle his estate until the time came for his young daughter, Lisa Marie, to take over the management and care of Graceland. Ultimately, even though rock and roll’s most iconic couple had a troublesome relationship when they were married, their legacy will likely always be a positive one — especially for those fans who look up to Elvis.