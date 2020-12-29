EntertainmentDOOL ‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sarah Attempts to Get Proof; Abigail Tells Jennifer About a Revelation; Xander Gives Jack Relationship Advice; Chloe and Brady Arrive at the DiMera New Year’s PartyBy Bradley Lamb - December 29, 202001ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp DOOL ‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sarah Attempts to Get Proof; Abigail Tells Jennifer About a Revelation; Xander Gives Jack Relationship Advice; Chloe and Brady Arrive at the DiMera New Year’s Party – Daily Soap Dish HomeDays of Our LivesDOOL ‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sarah Attempts to Get Proof; Abigail Tells Jennifer About a Revelation; Xander Gives Jack Relationship Advice; Chloe and Brady Arrive at the DiMera New Year’s Party