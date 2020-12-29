Doja Cat Says This Clothing Item Makes Her Feel Like a ‘Bad Bitch’

Doja Cat is one of the most popular stars on social media, a singer, songwriter, and rapper who rose to fame after the success of her song “Say So.” Doja Cat, who has collaborated with some of the biggest celebrities in the music industry (including Nicki Minaj and Gucci Mane) is known for her ability to create her own path within the business, always adhering to her own guidelines rather than anyone else’s. Recently, the unfiltered artist opened up to Crack Magazine, talking about her unique fashion sense and the one clothing item that always makes her feel like “a bad bitch.”

Doja Cat | Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

What is Doja Cat best known for?

Doja Cat was born in California in 1995. Raised in an artistic family, she knew from an early age that she wasn’t like other girls at school, and expressed the desire to pursue a career in the entertainment business.

She took dance lessons as a child and even participated in dance battles when in high school. Doja Cat dropped out of high school when she was 16 years old in order to work on her music career.

After a few rough years trying to make a name for herself, Doja Cat released the song “So High” in 2012. Due to the success of the song, Doja Cat finally landed a record deal. Still, she didn’t become a star right away, and it wasn’t until 2018, with the release of the viral song and video “Mooo!” that Doja Cat became a social media star.

Doja Cat’s unique fashion sense

While Doja Cat’s music drew a lot of praise from critics and fans when she first became a star, it was her look that really got people talking. Doja Cat likes to have fun with fashion and is often seen in styles that are truly one of a kind. She has become known for her risque clothing looks and the way that she dresses to flatter her body — and has a particular flair for nineties and early 2000s fashion.

She is often seen wearing animal prints, bold colors, and bikini tops in place of standard tee shirts. It seems as though Doja Cat has confidence for days, and never has any issues dressing for exactly how she feels.

Still, as the artist recently revealed to Crack Magazine, she feels her best when she is wearing a very surprising clothing item, a piece of clothing that many people wear without giving it a second thought.

What is Doja Cat’s favorite clothing item?

In a spring 2019 interview with Crack Magazine, Doja Cat talked about her love for a good pair of jeans. In response to the question: “What makes you feel like a bad bitch?” Doja Cat replied: “When my pants fit right. I struggle a lot because I have a really fat ass and nothing else on my body matches it. It’s like I’ve stolen someone else’s lower half. If I find pants that hug everything and act as Spanx, nobody can fuck with me, I’m on top of the world.”

Fans might never guess that someone as body-positive as Doja Cat struggles with finding the right clothes. But if there’s one thing that her unfiltered response reveals, it is that no one is immune from the annoying effects of ill-fitting clothing.

It is likely that as the years progress, Doja Cat will continue to not only redefine the role of singers in social media but the way that fans view those singers.