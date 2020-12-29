Kristen V Brown / Bloomberg:
DNA testing company 23andMe raises ~$82.5M Series F led by Sequoia Capital and NewView Capital; the company laid off 14% of its workforce earlier this year — DNA testing company 23andMe Inc. raised more than $80 million in equity in a financing round led by Sequoia Capital and NewView Capital.
DNA testing company 23andMe raises ~$82.5M Series F led by Sequoia Capital and NewView Capital; the company laid off 14% of its workforce earlier this year (Kristen V Brown/Bloomberg)
Kristen V Brown / Bloomberg: