Devil May Cry’s Dante was so controversial

DmC: Devil May Cry is certainly a satisfactory action game with likable aspects, such as incredible combat sequences and a creative approach to boss encounters. However, the reboot’s main character rubbed fans the wrong way right from the very start. Gone was the silver hair of Dante from series past. Now, everyone got introduced to a dark-haired, chain-smoking, and incredibly moody-looking Dante that was a bit too off-putting.

What made DmC‘s version of Dante even more of a bust was his lack of hilarious quips and his cocky nature. Ninja Theory changed Dante into a rebel with an surly demeanor who dropped swear words at every opportunity. One cutscene from DmC perfectly summed up the game’s disdain for the Dante fans knew and love: As a white wig flew onto Dante’s head during a furious battle, he looked into a mirror and commented “not in a million years.”

DmC Dante is still seen by many as the worst version of the character thus far. Thankfully, Capcom returned to the mainline version of Dante with 2019’s Devil May Cry 5.