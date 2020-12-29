Details you never knew about Super Mario 64

Before the game was dubbed Super Mario 64, there was a really good chance that the title could have been Super Mario SNES. When the game was first being developed, 3D rendering was not exactly a new concept. In actuality, numerous video games had already been utilizing 3D animation to varying degrees. Super Mario 64 had simply improved what had been done before.

It could have been different. The Super Nintendo had the capabilities to run 3D game similar Super Mario 64. The graphics may not have looked as smooth or refined, but the system was still capable, and there have been rumors from fans suggesting that Nintendo was considering making just such a title for the SNES.

YouTube channel Green Ham Gaming used the SNES’ Super FX chip to show fans what a SNES version of Super Mario 64 could have looked like. The Super FX chip was used in the development of many titles that utilized 3D models, games such as Star Fox.

It’s unclear how close to reality this version of the game may have come (if it ever existed at all), but the concept itself is pretty captivating.