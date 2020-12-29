Destiny was banned in the U.S.

X-Men: Destiny owes its creation to the now-defunct development studio known as Silicon Knights.

Back in 2007, the studio got embroiled in legal dispute with Epic Games regarding the Xbox 360 exclusive Too Human. In a copy of the lawsuit filings posted by Gamasutra, Silicon Knights made the following statement: “Rather than provide support to Silicon Knights and Epic’s other licensees of the Engine, Epic intentionally and wrongfully has used the fees from those licenses to launch its own game to widespread commercial success while simultaneously sabotaging efforts by Silicon Knights and others to develop their own video games.”

The lawsuit alleged that Epic Games failed to provide Silicon Knights with a working version of Unreal Engine 3 for the studios’ projects, essentially sabotaging companies like Silicon Knights. The ensuing court case eventually found that Silicon Knights had used portions of Unreal 3 to develop its own engine, which was a massive breach of contract.

That court ruling ultimately led to Silicon Knights being ordered to recall and destroy unsold copies of Too Human and X-Men: Destiny, as well as halt development on any other games using Unreal Engine 3.