Dell Slashed The Price Of The Vostros 13 By Over $550 Today

It’s almost New Year’s and what better way to bring in 2021 than with a brand-new gadget. The Dell Vostro 13 laptop is on sale right now for only $699 — that’s $557 off its original price of $1,256. This is one of the best Dell laptop deals live right now so make sure to snap this device up quickly. You never know when this stunning laptop might sell out.

The Dell Vostro 13 laptop has a striking 13.3-inch Full HD display packed with vivid colors so you get the best possible visuals all day long. Its narrow borders and ultra-thin design also keep this laptop looking sleek while also making it extremely portable. The Dell Vostro 13 only weighs in at about 2.35 pounds, perfect to lug around all day in your everyday bag. It even carries the latest Intel 10th-gen core processor and the Windows 10 operating system, all designed to keep you as productive as possible through those extra tough workdays. The intelligent in-built cooling system will also keep your laptop from overheating, even when you are running the heaviest productivity apps. Even the design is meant to enhance your productivity. There’s a drop hinge that lifts your laptop slightly off your desk or table to give you the most comfortable viewing angle while also making it easier to type up those long Excel sheets or Word documents.

The Dell Vostro 13 laptop also has tons of security features. There’s a fingerprint reader so you can make sure only you have access to all your sensitive data. The added TPM security chip also makes sure your data is never tampered with and that all your passwords are encrypted and secure — nothing will ever be amiss with the Dell Vostro 13. The Front HD camera is great, too. Take all the work calls you want, even in dim lighting, and you’ll still manage to look great over video. Your laptop will even last you a full workday with no issues. If you ever see the battery running low, a full hour of charging will give your laptop about 80% of its total battery capacity.

With all these amazing features, the Dell Vostro 13 laptop is the perfect companion for work-from-homers looking for a smart new gadget. Buy it now for only $699 and upgrade your workspace in the new year.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase. may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

