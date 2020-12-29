Deana Martin Talks Spending Christmas Without Her Father

Even though Dean Martin has been gone since 1995, his daughter, Deana Martin, says she still feels her dad’s presence every Christmas. “We have his Christmas songs and all of his music, so it’s like he never left,” she tells Closer Weekly. She often still listens to his music all the time, especially during holidays like this one.

“He is with me all the time,” she adds. “I see people walking and suddenly they’re all smiling and going, ‘Isn’t that Dean Martin?’ It just warms my heart, it really does.”

Deana also stresses that despite Dean always having this ‘King of Cool’ representation, he was first and foremost a family man. “He wasn’t the party animal that everyone thought he was,” she explains.

“Sure, he would go on the road, but not a lot, because he loved to be home. We could set the clock by him because we knew when he would walk in through the backdoor. He liked to play games and cards with us, and we would all have dinner together. He was funny and sweet and always had a smile on his face.”

She also remembers how Dean would go out of his way to make sure each and every holiday was special for his kids. “The kids would all go down to the basement, bring up the ornaments and Christmas tree lights, and he’d get up on a very tall ladder and string all of them around the tree, then have us tell him if there were any spaces he missed,” she reveals. “People in the neighborhood would stop by and carolers would come to do the door. It was so much fun at our house because he made it fun.”

Even today, she still gets comments from people on how much they loved Dean and his music, and still do! “I get so many comments from people about how much they loved him.”