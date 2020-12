LG Begins Rolling Out AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to 2018 Smart TVs

LG has started rolling out a software update that includes AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support for select 2018 smart TV models, according to multiple readers, delivering on a promise the company made earlier this year. AirPlay 2 enables users to stream videos, music, podcasts, and more directly from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac to a compatible LG smart TV, with no Apple TV necessary. HomeKit…