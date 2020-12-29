‘Days of Our Lives’ (DOOL) spoilers find that star Galen Gering (Rafe Hernandez) opens up about his return to Salem. Here’s what he has to say.

Speaking to Soap Opera Digest in a new interview, Galen says that the pandemic has certainly shifted the way things operate behind the scenes at the hit NBC soap and that coming back to work after such a long break has certainly been an adjustment.

Thankfully and because the cast and crew of DOOL feel like a second family to him, it’s been nothing short of feeling like you are back home again.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: What’s Next For Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering)?

He told the publication, “I was wondering if I was going to be nervous and how I was going to feel, and I think I just felt comfortable and excited and rusty as far as being able to remember a lot of dialogue. I was just saying the other day that it’s taken a month of doing it to get back to where I felt like I was in terms of that muscle being strong and being able to remember a lot of stuff in a short amount of time and be comfortable. Between cast and crew, there was just an overwhelming feeling that I had of welcoming and support and love and all that, and that really goes a long way coming back to a place you’ve left. And I think that they’ve done a mind-blowingly incredible job of not only keeping us safe, but also innovating and making the show look great.”

The handsome actor also makes it no secret that he’s looking forward to Rafe Hernandez’s next chapter in Salem. He said, “I’m excited. Grateful. Happy. Happy not only for myself, but for all the other people that love the show and rely on the show to keep the lights on and put food on the table, and excited about the direction the show is going in. I was talking to [Senior Producer] Janet [Spellman-Drucker] and she said, ‘I feel Ron [Carlivati, head writer] is just crushing it. All the stuff that I’m reading right now, I’m so excited about. I’m loving everything,’ and I said, ‘Well, you probably have a good indicator. You’re able to tell when you’re reading it if story is going to jump.’ There’s a palpable feeling on set that what people are doing and taping is good and they’re excited about it. As an actor, that’s fun to be part of.”

