‘Days of Our Lives’ (DOOL) Spoilers: Chloe Lane Is Here To Stay, Much To Nadia Bjorlin’s Relief

‘Days of Our Lives’ (DOOL) spoilers find that star Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe Lane) is back in Salem! The actress, who has played Chloe Lane for two long decades now on the hit NBC soap, says that while she’s happy to be back where she belongs she’s also relieved that the producers of the show have kept her character going for as long as they have. Here’s what she has to say.

Speaking to Soap Opera Digest in a new interview, Nadia says that she was supposed to come back before the global pandemic that has been the coronavirus hit but had to push the pause button because of the lockdown. The last time that she was on ‘Days of Our Lives’ was in 2019 but she did briefly film Last Blast Reunion on the DOOL app.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chloe Lane Is Here To Stay, Much To Nadia Bjorlin’s Relief

“I’ve come and gone several times, and it never feels like the end, but that time it felt particularly abrupt,” Nadia told the publication. “I thought it was really going someplace, so I guess I felt more disappointed because I was looking forward to something, and due to what- ever circumstances, whatever happened, my story just veered off a cliff.”

With that said, Nadia also added that she’s so relieved to have been given the opportunity to have stable work in an industry that sees so many actors come and go.

“I was like, ‘Okay, this is cool,’ and I started to feel like I was back there and then I did a couple of shows that aired in August, so I guess you feel like once you’re part of that family, you never really leave,” she muses. “They’re not sending you out to pasture, especially if they don’t kill you, which, I’m proud to say they’ve never killed me once. That is such a weird thing to say, that I haven’t been killed….”

