Cynthia Bailey Is On Vacay With Mike Hill: ‘Reboot, Rejuvenate, And Reset’

Cynthia Bailey is on vacay with her beloved Mike Hill. She has been keeping fans and followers updated on social media with various pics and clips.

Check out next to Mike and see how the couple is glowing these days.

Someone said: ‘They weight gain is so Sexy, I ain’t ever been this happy for some1 I don’t know. Yet we have seen her love life on TV, in spite of her Thirst, sis Knew he was her Quench! #thehill #chill #lovelooksgoodonem #God1st #every1out #Piscessheis #mike #family why am I writing so many #’s 🤣😍💯💜💯’

A commenter posted this: ‘Such a nice looking couple.😍 Moving to see the radiation of happiness from a beautiful black couple.👏🏽’

Someone else posted: ‘The look he’s given her is like melting sexy chocolate 🔥🌹’, and a commenter wrote this: ‘You’re Beautiful With Makeup…But You’re Most Beautiful without it😍.’

Another follower said: ‘You both are hot 🔥🔥@cynthiabailey you and ur husband @itsmikehill 🔥’ and one other follwoer said: ‘He really makes you glow! I love your happiness that you’re in!’

A fan posted this: ‘Love this couple; I’m so happy for Cynthia she deserves a good man. Peter was the Damn Devil; I know she thanks God every day for her new husband. ❤️❤️’

Someone else said: ‘whew chile you definitely look rebooted and rejuvenated! 😍’

Cynthia Bailey shared a photo on her social media account in which she’s on her vacay with Todd Tucker. See her getting all the vitamin D that she can.

‘lots of vitamin D for me!🌞#happyholidays #romarleybeachhouse,’ Cynthia said.

Cynthia also shared a video in which her daughter, Noelle Robinson, reacts to some of the crazy things she did on RHOA. Check out the clip that she dropped on IG.

Stay tuned for more news.

Advertisement

Cynthia Bailey Shows Off Her Toned Abs And Teaches Fans How To Get Their Tummy Makeover »



Post Views:

0