Cynthia Bailey And Eva Marcille Pose Together On A Vacay And Fans Throw Shade

Cynthia Bailey and Eva Marcille posted together on their vacay and fans were upset that the ladies are travelling during the pandemic. Check out the photo that Cynthia shared on her social media account and see some of the fans reactions.

Someone said: ‘Stay travelling with all this crap going on 👎🏾’

A follower posted this message: ‘Still had a giant wedding with minimal COVID practices. Still travelled. Still travelling. Kind of just decided this pandemic wasn’t for you, huh? And just because you got a negative test doesn’t give a pass to travel.’

Somoene else posted this: ‘That’s all you need is one good friend!!! Keep your circle small🎯🎯’, and one other follower said: ‘I bet it’s all fun and no competition with you two❤️grown women.’

A follower said: ‘TOO DAM SEXY I CAN’T MS.BAILEY u make me wanna b the 1 start a new relationship in my Usher voice lol 😍😍’

A follower said: ‘My favourite place in the world!! Such an amazing little community,’ and someone else posted this: ‘Just two beautiful models being as fabulous as they can be! ❤️’Both My babies @evamarcille @cynthiabailey ENJOY.’

Somoene else said: ‘I’m so poor i’on even know where Puerto Morelos is.’

Both Cynthia and Eva are living their best lives these days with their families.

In other news, Eva Marcille shared a video on her social media account in which her daughter, Marley Rae, is opening her Christmas gift. Her reaction is priceless. Check out the video below.

‘🌻All my baby girl wanted was a Baby Alive. This reaction is priceless💫 This is why I do what I do… (plus I love what I do) #Blessed 👑🔥’ Eva captioned her post.

Stay tuned for more pics and clips from Cynthia’s vacay with Mike Hill.

