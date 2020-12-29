Covid-19: Triple tragedy for family as two siblings die after infection at sister’s funeral

The deputy principal of Nyanga High School, Makhosandile Mngewu (left) and his brother Dr Thandukwazi Mngewu speaking at the funeral of their sister where they reportedly caught Covid-19 virus.

Makhosandile Mngewu, 53, and his brother Dr Thandukwazi Mngewu, 52, both died from Covid-19 on Sunday.

The two had attended a funeral service of their elder sister a few weeks ago, where they reportedly contracted the virus.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has called funerals a “big problem” and super-spreaders of Covid-19 virus.

An Eastern Cape deputy principal and his brother died on the same day from Covid-19-related issues after attending their sister’s funeral a few weeks ago.

Nyanga High School deputy principal Makhosandile Mngewu, 53, and his brother Dr Thandukwazi Mngewu, 52, both died on Sunday, after attending a funeral service of their elder sister a few weeks ago, according to the Mngewu family.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane previously declared funerals a “big problem” and super-spreaders of Covid-19 and appealed to churches to rearrange funeral programmes to minimise the spread.

On Monday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa placed the country on an adjusted Level 3 lockdown and revealed that the number of new coronavirus infections was climbing at an unprecedented rate.

READ | Covid-19: Here are the latest rules as SA reverts to Level 3

Makhosandile had taught isiXhosa at Nyanga High School in Ngcobo for the past 30 years, school principal Khulile Qamata said.

Speaking about his deputy, Qamata said:

“We have lost a gentleman, soft spoken, an honest man, a diplomat and a man of integrity with loads of wisdom. In schools we are at times confronted with complicated disciplinary issues that sometimes involve parents. We would rely on his guidance and humble approach when things get sophisticated.”

His widow, Nanele Mngewu, 48, was too distraught to speak to .

Mngewu’s sister, Zine Jumba, said Makhosandile’s wife had fallen ill after the death of her husband and brother-in-law.

“My sister is resting in bed after seeing a doctor. She is not well. She is an asthmatic and suffers from ulcers, so the acid has shot up and is now suffering from stomach aches ever since this incident,” said Jumba during a telephone interview.

ALSO READ | ‘Arrest to prosecute’, says Mabuyane on Covid-19 corruption in the Eastern Cape

Makhosandile’s is survived by his wife of 23 years and two daughters – Vuyiseka, 23 and Othembele, 15.

The Eastern Cape Department of Education on Monday said that 162 teachers in the province had died from Covid-19-related illnesses as of 18 December.

Mabuyane is set to visit the Mngewu family on Wednesday.

On Monday Mabuyane took to Facebook and wrote: “Good people funerals are a problem, they are super spreaders and destroying remaining family members.”

Virus

He appealed to grieving families and churches to change their approach in order to counter the spread of the virus.

Ramaphosa placed the country on an adjusted Level 3 lockdown after Covid-19 infection cases passed one million.

He said the objectives of Level 3 included minimising the risk of super-spreader events.