Coronavirus NSW: 18 new cases in NSW with new cluster in Sydney inner west area of Croydon

New South Wales has recorded 18 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19.

Nine are linked to the Avalon cluster but another six were found in the Croydon area in Sydney’s inner west and three others are under investigation.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the new mystery cases were a concern.

New Year’s Eve rules have been changed with 18 new cases reported today. (Sam Mooy/The Sydney Morning Herald)

“As you can see we’ve seen the proliferation from outside the Northern Beaches overnight,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“Can I stress at this how important it is to come forward and get a test.”

More than 17,000 tests were conducted in NSW in the last hours.

New restrictions have also been introduced for Sydney ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations tomorrow night.

Milsons Point which is one of the areas where people would normally watch the New Years Eve fireworks. Due to the Northern Beaches coronavirus cluster, the area will be closed to the public. Kirribilli , Sydney on December 29, 2020. Photo. Dominic Lorrimer (Dominic Lorrimer)

Ms Berejiklian said the six new cases in the Croydon cluster were from the one family.

“All six are members of the same family, extended family group,” she said.

“We anticipate because of the nature of that extended family’s movements that there will be more cases from that cluster.”

People wait for tests in Wollongong, NSW (Nine)

Ms Berejiklian said the new cluster was a concern as there were “no direct links” to establish were the cases originated from at this stage.

New restrictions introduced following spike

Household gatherings in greater Sydney, as well as Wollongong, the Central Coast and Blue Mountains, has been cut from 10 to five.

And the maximum size of outdoor gatherings is now 30 people.

“We don’t want New Year’s Eve to be the cause of a super-spreader,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“It only takes one person in a family gathering to give it to everybody else in the family.”

The premier said the changes will be enforced “until further notice”.

Restrictions on aged care visits

NSW will restrict people from Greater Sydney from visiting aged care facilities until 11.59pm on January 6.

Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said the measure was necessary with new outbreaks being detected.

“We understand the impact that this has, but at the moment until we understand the full scope of transmission, we do not want to inadvertently have any introductions into our aged care facilities,” Dr Chant said.