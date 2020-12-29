Constance Wu Had A Baby Girl, Reportedly

You know Constance Wu, the incredible star of Crazy Rich Asians, Hustlers, and Fresh Off the Boat.


Well, she is reportedly a new mom!


According to E! News, Constance and her boyfriend, musician Ryan Kattner, welcomed their first child together over the summer. And it’s a girl!


This is a huge surprise because she never even announced that she was pregnant!


The actor has been extremely private this year. Her last Instagram post was in May, and it now reads “defunct account” in both her IG and Twitter bios.

A source told E! News that “they are doing great, and they’re so excited and happy.”


Constance and Ryan have yet to publicly confirm the news of their baby’s arrival. But we’ll update you if they do!


Congrats to the happy couple!!!

