Cobra Kai showrunner teases possible return for Aisha

In an interview with TVLine, executive producer and co-showrunner Jon Hurwitz confirmed that Aisha’s absence from season 3 would be explained in the premiere but added, “We love Aisha and we love Nichole Brown.” Per Hurwitz, Aisha could still return for a later season, and having a character disappear for a season only to later return would not be uncommon for Cobra Kai, since season 3 will usher in the return of several characters fans haven’t seen since the first season.

“Certain characters we loved in Season 1 didn’t appear at all in Season 2, like Kyler, Yasmine, and Louie,” he explained. Kyler (Joe Seo) was a major nemesis of the Cobra Kai students in season 1 and appears to be joining the dojo in season 3, much to Hawk’s (Jacob Bertrand) chagrin. Meanwhile, Yasmine was also an antagonist for Aisha, and Louie (Bret Ernst) is Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) cousin who got fired after setting Johnny’s car on fire. “Before the season, we told Nichole the same thing we told those actors: That just because a character doesn’t appear for a period of time doesn’t mean they’ve left the universe, that they can’t return again. We love that character, and perhaps we’ll see her again one day.”

Meanwhile, executive producer and co-showrunner Josh Heald also added, “We have a long story left to tell. We tend to look at the show in a very long view, where entrances and exits are impactful and important. Sometimes people need to exit to make their [re-entry] a little bit different and bigger.” Ahead of season 3’s premiere, Cobra Kai has already been renewed for season 4, so perhaps fans will get to see Aisha again sooner than we might expect.