Cobra Kai cast gets hyped for action with these songs

Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence may have their differences on Cobra Kai, but the men who portray them have similar taste in tunes. William Zabka — who portrayed Johnny in the original Karate Kid films as well — likes his music like he likes his career: firmly rooted in the 1980s (we’re so sorry for that). Like Macchio, he also shared an entry from the Scorpions (“No One Like You”), in addition to Red Rider’s “Lunatic Fringe,” Dio’s “Rainbow in the Dark,” Def Leppard’s “Photograph,” and “Still of the Night” by Whitesnake. All jokes aside (the person responsible for that joke has been sacked), those tracks pack a proverbial punch.

But the tunes that really take it to another level are those from the man who portrays the original Cobra Kai sensei, John Kreese, Martin Kove. Just as you’d probably expect, he gets in the mood for clobberin’ time with the brutal music of… the Pirates of the Caribbean soundtrack by Hans Zimmer? Oh, well, there’s always the hardcore stylings of the… Saturday Night Fever soundtrack? We’re so confused as to how such an ornery, aggressive man can listen to such tame music. Kove also submitted the Rocky and Indiana Jones soundtracks as well, which we guess raises the bar a bit. Turns out Martin Kove is a major cinephile (hat tip to The Lonely Island). Mind you, he also listed some Rolling Stones and Bon Jovi as well, so there’s that.

Now that you can jam out with the Cobra Kai cast, you can talk trash like Daniel LaRusso too.