‘Christmas magic,’ says Chainlink user who received $11K in donations for $50K mistake By Cointelegraph

‘Christmas magic,’ says Chainlink user who received $11K in donations for $50K mistake



A crypto user who lost roughly $50,000 from a smart contract mistake before the holidays is thanking the crypto community for donating $11,000 to help recover the loss.

Earlier this month, Github user dawidkabani13 said he had accidentally sent 4,005 Chainlink (LINK) — worth roughly $47,000 at the time — to an immutable Aavegotchi (GHST) smart contract on the blockchain. He immediately realized that it did not support operations for the token and reached out to the crypto community asking for any and all help to recover his “life savings.” The crypto user offered a 1,000 LINK reward and tagged Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin on Twitter asking if he could personally reverse the transaction.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph