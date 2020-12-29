Chrissy Teigen Pokes Fun at Nose Piercing Mishap

WENN

After contemplating for months about whether or not she should get her nose pierced, the ‘Bring the Funny’ judge shows her newly-pierced nose which is now healed.

Chrissy Teigen took one of her wishes into action, but it went wrong. After contemplating for months about whether or not she should get a nose piercing, the model eventually got her nose pierced, only to get it reversed back to it was before.

On late Monday, December 28, the 35-year-old beauty shared on her Twitter page a picture of her freshly-pierced nose. However, the new accessory on her nose fell out as soon as she left the piercing shop and the hole got healed.

“So I did this today and it immediately fell out and healed the second she left because she did it wrong lmao,” Chrissy wrote along with the close-up shot of her face. She then poked fun at it, adding in another post, “Like how do you do it wrong? It’s a hole, through the nose. It’s like jerry seinfeld‘s bobsledding joke. It’s impossible to do wrong.”

“Wait actually it was the luge,” she quickly corrected herself.

Apparently receiving criticism for getting her nose pierced, the mother of two then clapped back at the naysayers, “It’s out and healed you don’t have to keep being a**holes thanks.” She sarcastically remarked, “I’ll do it better next time for you I promise!! U sweet little angels never cease to surprise me.”

Back in July, Chrissy asked her followers if she’s “too old” for a nose piercing. “Am I too old for a little diamond on my nose?” so the cookbook author pondered on Twitter. “You don’t have to tell me I’m not old! I know I’m not olllllld but you know what I’m saying. Please be honest lol.”

Kerry Washington was among those who shared their opinions. “I got to wear a fake one everyday while shooting @LittleFiresHulu and it was soooooooo hard to say goodbye. I LOVED it,” the “Scandal” alum told Chrissy.

The next day, Chrissy did get a few new piercings which she showed on both Twitter and Instagram. However, she got them on her left ear rather than on her nose.