Chrissy Teigen Just Revealed She’s Four Weeks Sober

Chrissy has previously opened up about her struggles with alcohol. In a 2017 interview with Cosmopolitan, she talked about a time in her life when she was “point blank, just drinking too much”:

I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there’s just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It’s not a good look for me, for John, for anybody.