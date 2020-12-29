Chris Samuels Explains Why He Got So Heated During ‘RHOP’ Reunion

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

During the third and final part of the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion show, Monique’s husband, Chris Samuels, was seen being highly emotional following the rumors on the show that Monique had an affair with her personal trainer.

