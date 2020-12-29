Chopper rescues father and 10-year-old son after mates walked for 12 hours to get help

A 10-year-old boy and his father have been rescued from floodwaters in regional Queensland after three people walked 12 hours to raise the alarm.

The boy and his dad were travelling with three friends when their ute became bogged in floodwaters west of Mount Isa on Sunday night.

Unable to free the car, the group of five spent the night in the car before deciding three of them would walk to Mount Isa in the morning to get help.

The group’s ute was bogged heavily in floodwaters. (RACQ LifeFlight)

The father and son remained behind with the vehicle.

After trekking around 50 kilometres to Mount Isa, the trio arrived at the local police station with a map of where their vehicle was bogged.

Police raised the alarm, with the Mount Isa-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter tasked with rescuing the boy and his father.

Shortly before 8pm last light the chopper found the pair sitting on the roof of the car and flew them to Mount Isa Airport.

They were rescued by the Mount Isa-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter. (RACQ LifeFlight)

Both were in good spirits and neither required medical attention.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Pilot Russell Proctor said the father and son did all the right things.