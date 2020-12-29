China revises 2019 GDP growth lower to 6.0% By

© . FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep-Water Port in Shanghai
BEIJING () – China’s 2019 gross domestic product (GDP) has been revised down to 6.0% to 98.65 trillion yuan ($15.12 trillion), according to a statement from the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.
The pre-revision 2019 GDP growth rate was 6.1%.
China routinely revises its annual GDP data.
($1 = 6.5229 renminbi)
