Charles Barkley: Career retrospective | Yardbarker

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Barkley played three more seasons in Philadelphia, and they all went well from a personal standpoint. In the 1989-90 season, he finished second in the MVP voting, though he actually had more first-place votes than winner Magic Johnson. By the time he was done in Philly, he had made six All-Star teams and seven All-NBA teams. However, there were also issues. In 1990, Barkley got in a fight with Bill Laimbeer (a player who seemed to always be looking for a fight) and was fined a record $162,500. Then, in 1991, he infamously tried to spit on a fan who was heckling him (reportedly with racial slurs) but missed and spit on a girl nearby. This led to a one-game suspension. Also, Barkley ended up becoming friendly with that girl and her family.